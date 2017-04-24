BRIEF-Zions Bancorporation reports Q1 earnings per share $0.61

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 24
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Zions Bancorp:
* Zions Bancorporation reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.61
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Zions Bancorp - net interest income increased to $489 million in the first quarter of 2017 from $480 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
* Zions Bancorp - tangible book value per common share increased to $29.61 at March 31, 2017, compared with $29.06 at December 31, 2016
* Zions Bancorp - net interest margin increased slightly to 3.38pct in the first quarter of 2017, compared with 3.37pct in the fourth quarter of 2016
* Zions Bancorp - the estimated basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 12.2pct at March 31, 2017 compared with 12.1pct at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was reopened late on Tuesday night after it was shut down when 131 people were evacuated from a United Airlines flight after flames were spotted coming from one of the jet's engines.