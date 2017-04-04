版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日

BRIEF-Zions Bancorp's board grants waiver to company's code of conduct requested by its CEO

April 4 Zions Bancorp

* Says its board granted a waiver to co's code of business conduct and ethics that had been requested by its ceo Harris Simmons

* Waiver allows Simmons to invest in commercial real estate development entity in Texas that is being formed by former chairman of Amegy Bank Source text: [bit.ly/2nBABg1] Further company coverage:
