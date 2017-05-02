版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-ZIOPHARM announces FDA acceptance of IND for CD33-specific CAR-T cell therapy

May 2 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc

* Ziopharm oncology announces fda acceptance of ind for cd33-specific car-t cell therapy targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia

* Ziopharm oncology inc - investigator-initiated ind application to fda for a phase 1 trial infusing cd33-specific car(+) t therapy is now active

* Ziopharm oncology inc - first patient to be enrolled in study expected to begin treatment in q3 of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
