BRIEF-Ziopharm Oncology reports Q1 loss per share $0.15

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Ziopharm Oncology Inc
* Ziopharm Oncology reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides update on recent activities
* Q1 loss per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Ziopharm -ended quarter with cash and cash equivalents of about $66.4 million, which it believes will be sufficient to fund currently planned activities through Q4
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668