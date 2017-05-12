版本:
2017年 5月 12日 星期五 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-ZIOPHARM Oncology says offering of 9.71 mln common shares priced at $5.15/shr

May 12 Ziopharm Oncology Inc

* Ziopharm oncology announces pricing of $50 million follow-on offering of common stock

* Says offering of 9.71 million common shares priced at $5.15per share

