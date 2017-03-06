BRIEF-Zivo Bioscience executes debt restructuring

March 7 Zivo Bioscience Inc
* Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Executes debt restructuring with
private equity firm HEP Investments, Llc
* Zivo Bioscience Inc - restructured agreement extends
maturity date to september 30, 2018
* Zivo Bioscience Inc - "restructuring removes nearly $8
million from short-term liabilities and positively affects
balance sheet"
* Zivo Bioscience - existing financing instrument remains
capped at $17.5 million, leaving co with ability to access
additional $4.5 million in short-term funding
