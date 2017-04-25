BRIEF-Zix Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

April 25 Zix Corp:
* Zix reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $16.1 million to $16.4 million
* Q1 revenue $15.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $15.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.06
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.02 to $0.03
* Reaffirms FY 2017 gaap earnings per share view $0.10 to
$0.12
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $66.2 million to $66.7 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: