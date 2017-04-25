版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Zix Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

April 25 Zix Corp:

* Zix reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $16.1 million to $16.4 million

* Q1 revenue $15.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $15.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.28

* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.02 to $0.03

* Reaffirms FY 2017 gaap earnings per share view $0.10 to $0.12

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $66.2 million to $66.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐