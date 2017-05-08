版本:
2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Zoetis gets grant from Bill & Melinda Gates foundation to develop sustainable livestock production in sub-Saharan Africa

May 8 Zoetis Inc:

* Will receive $14.4 million grant from Bill & Melinda Gates foundation over next 3 years

* Grant to develop veterinary diagnostic networks and animal health infrastructure in Ethiopia, Nigeria and Uganda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
