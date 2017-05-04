BRIEF-Zoetis Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Zoetis Inc
* Zoetis announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.19 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Zoetis inc - reaffirms full year 2017 revenue guidance of $5.100 - $5.225 billion and diluted eps of $2.08 - $2.20 on a reported basis
* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.26 to $2.36
* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $2.08 to $2.20
* Q1 earnings per share $0.48
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $5.1 billion to $5.225 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.