BRIEF-Zoetis to acquire Nexvet for US$6.72 in Cash Per Share

April 13 Zoetis Inc
* Zoetis to acquire Nexvet Biopharma, an innovator in
monoclonal antibody therapies for companion animals
* Deal for purchase price of US$6.72 per share
* Deal for approximately US$85 million in aggregate
* Board of directors of Nexvet has unanimously approved
acquisition
* Under terms of proposed acquisition, Nexvet shareholders
will receive us$6.72 in cash per ordinary share
* Cash consideration payable by Zoetis under terms of
proposed acquisition will be funded by cash on hand
