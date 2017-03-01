版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Zogenix receives orphan drug designation in the EU for zx008 in lennox gastaut syndrome

March 1 Zogenix Inc:

* Zogenix Inc- receives orphan drug designation in european union for zx008 in lennox gastaut syndrome

* Zogenix Inc- intend to move forward with a phase 3 clinical study for zx008 in lgs in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐