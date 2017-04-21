版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 02:08 BJT

BRIEF-Zomedica pharmaceuticals files for resale of up to 76.6 mln shares of co's common stock

April 21 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp

* Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp - files for resale of up to 76.6 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2p044CE Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐