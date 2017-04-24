版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Zomedica Pharmaceuticals files U.S. registration statement for secondary sales by selling shareholders

April 24 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* Zomedica Pharmaceuticals-filed registration statement with sec relating to resale, other disposition by selling shareholders of up to 76.6 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
