BRIEF-Zomedica strengthens executive leadership team

July 10 (Reuters) - Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp:
* Zomedica strengthens executive leadership team
* Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp - Bruk Herbst has joined company as chief commercial officer
* Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp - William C. Macarthur, MS, DVM, has retired as chief medical officer
* Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp - MacArthur will continue to work as a consultant with Zomedica's research and development team
* Zomedica Pharmaceuticals- Chief Operations Officer Stephanie Morley, DVM, will transition into dual role of COO, VP of product development