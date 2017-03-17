版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 17日 星期五 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-Zosano announces pricing of public offering of common stock

March 17 Zosano Pharma Corp:

* Zosano announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 17.0 million common shares priced at $1.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
