BRIEF-Zosano Pharma - on May 2, Winnie TSO, resigned as CFO

BRIEF-Homeservices of America says president Robert Moline retiring
* Says Robert (Bob) Moline, president of Homeservices and ceo of its real estate brokerage division is retiring
May 5 Zosano Pharma Corp:
* Zosano Pharma - on May 2, Winnie Tso, who has been on a medical leave of absence since may 13, 2016, resigned as cfo of co - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2pPmWGF) Further company coverage:
* On June 19, appointed Julie N. Shamburger to serve as Senior Executive Vice President and CFO - sec filing
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)