BRIEF-Zosano Pharma - on May 2, Winnie TSO, resigned as CFO

May 5 Zosano Pharma Corp:

* Zosano Pharma - on May 2, Winnie Tso, who has been on a medical leave of absence since may 13, 2016, resigned as cfo of co - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2pPmWGF) Further company coverage:
