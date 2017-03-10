BRIEF-Zug Estates FY operating income down at CHF 61.2 mln

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
March 10 Zug Estates Holding AG:
* FY net income excluding revaluation amounted to 24.0 million Swiss francs ($23.72 million), thus remaining on a par with prior-year figure
* Operating income of 61.2 million Swiss francs in 2016, representing a year-on-year decrease of 2.7%
* Anticipates that 2017 income from revaluation of investment properties (net) will be down on previous year, and that this will similarly impact net income
* Expecting a year-on-year increase in net income excluding income from revaluation
* To propose that payout be increased by 12.2% to 23.00 francs per series b registered share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0120 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.