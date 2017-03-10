BRIEF-Zug Estates FY operating income down at CHF 61.2 mln

March 10 Zug Estates Holding AG:

* FY net income excluding revaluation amounted to 24.0 million Swiss francs ($23.72 million), thus remaining on a par with prior-year figure

* Operating income of 61.2 million Swiss francs in 2016, representing a year-on-year decrease of 2.7%

* Anticipates that 2017 income from revaluation of investment properties (net) will be down on previous year, and that this will similarly impact net income

* Expecting a year-on-year increase in net income excluding income from revaluation

* To propose that payout be increased by 12.2% to 23.00 francs per series b registered share