Aug 2 (Reuters) - Zumiez Inc

* Zumiez Inc. reports July 2017 sales results; net sales increased 8.9% to $67.5 million; July 2017 comparable sales increased 5.1%

* July sales rose 8.9 percent to $67.5 million

* July same store sales rose 5.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: