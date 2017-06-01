BRIEF-Zumiez Q1 loss per share $0.18

June 1 Zumiez Inc
* Zumiez inc. Announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.18
* Q1 same store sales rose 1.8 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2017 sales $185 million to $189 million
* Zumiez inc - total net sales for four-week period ended
may 27, 2017 increased 6.5% to $53.2 million, compared to $50.0
million for four-week period ended may 28, 2016
* Zumiez inc - total net sales for q1 ended april 29, 2017
(13 weeks) increased 4.7% to $181.2 million from $173.0 million
* Zumiez inc - sees net loss per diluted share of
approximately $0.06 to $0.11 for three months ending july 29,
2017
* Zumiez inc - company currently intends to open
approximately 19 new stores in fiscal 2017
* Zumiez inc - anticipated comparable sales increase in 1%
to 3% range for q2 of fiscal 2017
