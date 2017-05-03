BRIEF-Zumiez reports April sales $56.5 million

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Zumiez Inc
* Zumiez Inc. reports april 2017 sales results
* April sales $56.5 million
* April same store sales rose 7.8 percent
* Zumiez Inc- Comparable sales increased 7.8% for four-week period compared to a comparable sales decrease of 6.0% in year ago period
* Expects Q1 2017 net loss per share to be towards low end of its guidance range of $0.17 to $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.