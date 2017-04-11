版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 11日 星期二 15:41 BJT

BRIEF-Zumtobel Group says Tridonic Jennersdorf GmbH files lawsuit against S-Kon Ekontor24 GmbH

April 11 Zumtobel Group AG:

* Tridonic Jennersdorf GmbH, a unit of Tridonic GmbH & Co KG, part of the Zumtobel Group Lighting Group, filed lawsuit against company S-Kon Ekontor24 GmbH based in Germany

* Subject of the legal action brought before Munich district court is the sale of smartphones manufactured by HTC of Taiwan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
