BRIEF-Zumtobel Group says Tridonic Jennersdorf GmbH files lawsuit against S-Kon Ekontor24 GmbH

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
April 11 Zumtobel Group AG:
* Tridonic Jennersdorf GmbH, a unit of Tridonic GmbH & Co KG, part of the Zumtobel Group Lighting Group, filed lawsuit against company S-Kon Ekontor24 GmbH based in Germany
* Subject of the legal action brought before Munich district court is the sale of smartphones manufactured by HTC of Taiwan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
* BIOTELEMETRY ANNOUNCES INCREASE OF PRICE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says new data at ats add to body of evidence for roche's esbriet (pirfenidone) in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://www.roche.com/investors/updates/inv-update-2017-05-24.htm ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)