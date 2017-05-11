版本:
BRIEF-Zurich Insurance CFO: cost saving target "absolutely achievable"

May 11 Zurich Insurance Group Ag CFO says

* Don't expect any similar impact from changes to Ogden rate in subsequent quarters

* already see prices in british P&C insurance market rising in response to changes to Ogden rate

* $1.5 billion 2019 cost saving target "absolutely achievable" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
