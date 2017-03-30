版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 00:08 BJT

BRIEF-Zurich Insurance to redeem $1 bln of trust preferred securities early

March 30 Zurich Insurance Group Ag says

* to redeem early $1 billion of trust preferred securities

* net amount outstanding is $501 million

* $1 billion of trust preferred securities, issued in 2007 by ZFS Finance (USA) Trust V expected to be redeemed on May 9, 2017 at par plus accrued interest Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
