版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 19:44 BJT

BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals initiates ZYN001 phase 1 clinical program

June 26 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals initiates ZYN001 phase 1 clinical program

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - Study includes single rising dose and multiple rising dose evaluations for ZYN001

* Zynerba pharmaceuticals - phase 1 results will inform potential phase 2 studies in patients with fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain, planned to start in 2h17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐