BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.60

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and operational highlights
* Q1 loss per share $0.60
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - believes that current cash position of $77.5 million is sufficient to fund operations and capital requirements into 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.