BRIEF-Zynga Inc CEO Frank Gibeau's 2016 total compensation $24.5 mln - SEC filing

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Zynga Inc
* Zynga Inc - CEO Frank Gibeau's 2016 total compensation was $24.5 million - SEC filing
* Zynga Inc - CFO Gerard Griffin's 2016 total compensation was $12.9 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mS1tbR) Further company coverage:
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing