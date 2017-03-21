版本:
BRIEF-Zynga Inc CEO Frank Gibeau's 2016 total compensation $24.5 mln - SEC filing

March 21 Zynga Inc

* Zynga Inc - CEO Frank Gibeau's 2016 total compensation was $24.5 million - SEC filing

* Zynga Inc - CFO Gerard Griffin's 2016 total compensation was $12.9 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mS1tbR) Further company coverage:
