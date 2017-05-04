BRIEF-Zynga Inc Q1 loss per share $0.01

BRIEF-Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 4 Zynga Inc:
* Zynga Inc Q1 loss per share $0.01; Q1 revenue $194.3 million versus $186.7 million
* Zynga Inc Q1 bookings of $207.4 million, up 14 percent year-over-year and up 3 percent sequentially
* Zynga Inc Q1 average daily active users 21 million versus 19 million last year; Q1 average monthly active user 72 million versus 68 million last year
* Zynga Inc sees Q2 revenue of $200 million; sees Q2 bookings of $205 million; sees Q2 loss per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $191.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $198.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 A parenting and child development specialist has sued Walt Disney Co and its Pixar unit, accusing them of stealing from her the concept for their 2015 blockbuster movie, "Inside Out."
BRASILIA, June 20 Brazil's federal police on Tuesday delivered to a top court justice the bulk of their investigation into allegations that President Michel Temer took bribes in exchange for political favors doled out to the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA.