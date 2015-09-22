版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 22日 星期二

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Briggs & Stratton says jury found that unit's designs do not infringe Exmark patent (Sept. 21)

(In Sept. 21 item, corrects amount in fourth bullet to $24.3 million from $24.8 million after Briggs & Stratton issued an amended statement) Sept 21 Briggs & Stratton Corp : * On September 18, 2015, a jury verdict was returned in the patent lawsuit filed by Exmark Manufacturing Company, Inc. against Co's unit * The jury found that Briggs & Stratton power products group's current mower deck design does not infringe the Exmark patent * Exmark alleged that two BSPPG mower deck designs infringed an exmark mower deck patent * Says the jury had previously found that the "infringement was willful" and had awarded Exmark $24.3 million in damages * As of June 28, 2015, the company had not accrued any liability in its financial statements for this lawsuit * Does not anticipate it will accrue any amounts in financial statements for quarter ending September 27, 2015 related to matter

* Source text (1.usa.gov/1MEnV2D) * Further company coverage

