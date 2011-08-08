UPDATE 1-Brigham Exploration Q2 results beat estimates

* Q2 EPS $0.33/shr vs est.$0.31

* Sees Q3 production volumes at 15,000-16,200 boe/d (Follows alerts)

Aug 8 Oil-focused explorer and producer Brigham Exploration Co posted better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its production outlook, helped by its activities in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

The Austin, Texas-based company expects third-quarter production volumes to average between 15,000 barrels of crude oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and 16,200 Boe/d.

Brigham's operations extend to the Bakken and Three Forks areas in North Dakota.

Daily production volumes rose 57 percent in the Quarter, from a year ago, to average at 12,206 boe/d.

Production volumes at Williston basin -- Brigham's largest U.S. onshore field investment-- were 10,401 Boe/d for the second-quarter, a 88 percent rise from a year ago.

Second-quarter net income was $70.8 million or 60 cents per share, compared with $18.5 million or 16 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, Brigham earned 33 cents a share.

Revenue more than doubled to $91.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 31 cents a share, on revenue of $91.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company recovered some of their market losses after the bell. They closed down 16 percent at $22.71 on Nasdaq on Monday in a broader weak market. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)