UPDATE 1-Brigham Exploration Q2 results beat estimates

* Q2 EPS $0.33/shr vs est.$0.31
* Sees Q3 production volumes at 15,000-16,200 boe/d (Follows alerts)
Aug 8 Oil-focused explorer and producer Brigham Exploration Co posted better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its production outlook, helped by its activities in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.
The Austin, Texas-based company expects third-quarter production volumes to average between 15,000 barrels of crude oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and 16,200 Boe/d.
Brigham's operations extend to the Bakken and Three Forks areas in North Dakota.
Daily production volumes rose 57 percent in the Quarter, from a year ago, to average at 12,206 boe/d.
Production volumes at Williston basin -- Brigham's largest U.S. onshore field investment-- were 10,401 Boe/d for the second-quarter, a 88 percent rise from a year ago.
Second-quarter net income was $70.8 million or 60 cents per share, compared with $18.5 million or 16 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, Brigham earned 33 cents a share.
Revenue more than doubled to $91.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 31 cents a share, on revenue of $91.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company recovered some of their market losses after the bell. They closed down 16 percent at $22.71 on Nasdaq on Monday in a broader weak market. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
