Brigham's board sued over Statoil deal

* Shareholder: conflicted board OK'd deal favoring CEO
* Lawsuit seeks to block Statoil deal
* Lawsuit says deal agreement meant to stop higher bids
Oct 27 The board of Brigham Exploration Co
BEXP.O catered to the company's founder at the expense of
shareholders in agreeing to sell the company to Norwegian
energy giant Statoil (STL.OL), according to a shareholder
lawsuit.
The $4.4 billion deal reached last week sent Brigham
Exploration's shares up 20 percent. Statoil would gain access
to unconventional energy resources in the United States, a key
growth area for the company.
Brigham Exploration's founder and chief executive, Ben
Brigham, and his brother and company director David Brigham
convinced a "pliable" board to forgo any attempt to sell the
company to a higher bidder, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, requests an
injunction to prevent the merger from closing. The defendants
are the board as well as Brigham Exploration and Statoil.
Brigham Exploration declined to comment.
The Brigham brothers favored Statoil as a buyer because the
Norwegian company will be dependent on them and other family
members after the deal closes, according to the lawsuit filed
by the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System, a
shareholder.
"The combined company's future operations would depend on
the Brigham Brothers and allow for the continuation of a nearly
$10 million per year 'consulting' contract the brothers had
funneled to a company owned by their third sibling, Vincent,"
said the lawsuit filed in Delaware's Chancery Court.
In return, Brigham Exploration agreed to a "no-shop" clause
and a $136.6 million termination fee as well as other measures
to ensure their deal is not topped by an unsolicited bidder,
according to the complaint.
The case is Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System v
Ben M. Brigham et al, Delaware Chancery Court, No 6980.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)