UPDATE 1-Brigham sees Q3 production at higher end of outlook

Sept 23 Brigham Exploration Co said it expected third-quarter production volumes to come in at or above the high end of its forecast.

The oil-focused explorer and producer expects the production volumes to average between 15,000 barrels of crude oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and 16,200 boe/d.

Brigham has operations in the Bakken and Three Forks areas in North Dakota.

The Austin, Texas-based company said production volumes at the Williston basin -- Brigham's largest U.S. onshore field investment -- were over 14,000 boe/d in July, a 17 percent sequential monthly rise.

Brigham expect to add two walking rigs to the basin in the first quarter. It also expects to spud four more wells by the year end in Montana.

The company estimates that it could have 18 years of de-risked drilling locations at its 2011 drilling pace.

Brigham shares were trading flat at $25.65 in early trading on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)