As women earn more, fund managers buy shares of U.S. daycare company

NEW YORK, Sept 18 U.S. fund managers are finding
a lot to like about finger-painting and naptime.
Fund ownership of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
, the only publicly traded daycare company in the United
States, swelled 21 percent in the most recently reported quarter
according to fund tracker Morningstar. That is an unusually high
number for a company with a market cap of $2.7 billion.
The reason for the attraction? Bright Horizons, which
operates more than 880 childcare centers, offers a unique way to
target higher-income women as the job market improves, analysts
say. Women represent the primary source of income for 40 percent
of U.S. households with children, a record level, according to
the Pew Research Center. In 2011, these households earned nearly
$80,000, compared with a national median of $57,000 for all
households with children.
Among the well-known funds that have increased their
positions in Bright Horizons over the most recent quarter are
the $5.5 billion Baron Small Cap fund.
As a result, shares of the Watertown, Massachusetts, company
are up approximately 14.5 percent for the year through Sept. 17,
nearly double the return of the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500
index, and trade at a pricy 37 times earnings.
Analysts are also high on the stock, with eight of the 13
analysts tracked by Reuters recommending that clients buy
shares, with the remainder having a "hold" recommendation.
Bright Horizons derives approximately 60 percent of its
revenue from employer-sponsored daycare centers, which can range
from a facility tucked into a sprawling corporate headquarters
at clients such as Pfizer Inc to a standalone location
at a suburban office park.
These centers help corporate clients such as Starbucks Corp
and financial services companies including Goldman
Sachs and JP Morgan attract and retain
high-performing female employees, said Trace Urdan, an analyst
at Wells Fargo Securities LLC.
Bright Horizons did not respond to requests for comment.
In targeting major employers to sponsor a daycare center,
Bright Horizons' strategy is to blanket an industry, essentially
getting enough firms to provide on-site daycare benefits that
all of its competitors feel compelled to offer the same benefit
in order to attract talented employees. This has contributed to
Bright Horizons' slow but consistent growth rate, Urdan said.
Targeting upper-income parents also provides a cushion
against the expansion of universal pre-kindergarten services in
places such as New York, as many parents who opt for Bright
Horizons would choose a private option over a government-run
service, he said.
Yet the company's success at signing large corporations in
the past may mean that there is less "low-hanging fruit" for
future growth, noted Jeffrey Silber, an analyst at BMO Capital
Markets. Bright Horizons' rampant growth rate could also make it
a challenge to maintain quality, said Dan Dolev, an analyst at
Jefferies who has a "buy" rating on the stock.
The company's revenue grew 13.8 percent in its most recent
fiscal year, following two years in which revenue grew by
approximately 10 percent annually. Analysts estimate that the
company will post revenue of $1.3 billion and earn $1.45 per
share in its 2014 fiscal year, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The growth rate could increase as the Affordable Care Act
spurs more consolidation in the $48 billion daycare industry as
independent business owners sell their centers rather than
provide health insurance to employees, said Dolev. The company
has acquired an average of 25 centers a year over the last
decade, accounting for about 20 percent of its annual revenue
growth, he said.
Acquiring centers that provide care to children aged 2 and
older also helps increase gross margins, he said. While the cost
for caring for an infant consumes nearly 100 percent of tuition,
the cost to care for a preschooler falls to just 75 percent of
tuition, Dolev said.
"Employers are becoming more aware that having on-site
childcare results in fewer women missing work. The beauty of
this company is that it can continue to have controlled growth,
as long as it manages its reputation."
(Editing by Linda Stern and Matthew Lewis)