UPDATE 1-Brightcove files for $50 mln public offering

NEW YORK Aug 24 Digital media company Brightcove Inc filed with regulators for a public offering of up to $50 million as it seeks to expand its offering of online video and app services for business clients.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts company is best known for providing an online video platform for a scores of media and marketing clients betting on continuing rise in the use of video as a communication tool by a wide range of companies.

But the company, which has grown revenue since being founded in 2004, is still losing money according to its S1 regulatory filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For 2010 it grew revenue to $43.7 million but lost $17.8 million.

In the six months to June 30, it lost $9.8 million on revenue of $28.4 million.

It has applied to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "BCOV".

The offering is being run by Morgan Stanley & Co and Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. RBC Capital Markets, Pacific Crest Securities and Raymond James & Associates are acting as co-managers.

Reuters reported last year that Brightcove was planning for an IPO in 2011. The company has so far raised about $100 million in venture funding from backers including Accel Partners, General Catalyst Group and Brookside Capital Partners.

Rivals include Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) theplatform unit, but Brightcove Chief Executive and founder Jeremy Allaire has said the company expects competition from much larger companies, including Google Inc (GOOG.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Akamai (AKAM.O). (Reporting by Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)