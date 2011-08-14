RPT-UPDATE 1-China Bright Food to buy Manassen for over $516 mln in EV-source

(Repeats item first published Aug 14 with no change to text)
* Deal expected to be announced as early as Tuesday-source
* Manassen will be Bright's biggest ever overaseas
purchase-source
* CHAMP ran a dual-track IPO and sale process -source
By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Aug 14 China's state-owned Bright
Food Group has agreed to buy Australian branded food business
Manassen Foods, giving it an enterprise value (EV) of over A$500
million ($516 million), a person with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters on Sunday.
Bright Food is buying 75 percent stake in Manassen, which is
being sold by CHAMP Private Equity. The deal will mark Bright's
biggest ever overseas acquisition, the person said, after
missing out on some offshore transactions in previous few
attempts.
Existing shareholders and management will continue to own
the rest of Manassen Foods, the source added.
The Shanghai-based Bright Food has been actively looking for
acquisitions overseas to boost its profile and cater to a
rapidly growing domestic market. However, it has been
unsuccessful so far with a string of failed bids that includes
CSR's sugar business and French yoghurt maker Yoplait.
"Bright Food has big plans for Manassen and this gives them
a beachhead in Australia," the person added.
Bright Food, which makes the famous "White Rabbit" candy,
was also reportedly in talks to buy U.S. nutritional retailer
GNC and Britain's United Biscuits, but talks fell apart over
pricing, terms and uncertainty over regulatory approval.
Despite the setbacks, Bright Food is keen to expand into
overseas markets to grow its dairy, sugar, wine, food industry
and agriculture businesses among others, a company spokesman
previously said.
Last year, the company bought a controlling stake in New
Zealand's Synlait Milk.
The source said an announcement regarding Manassen's
purchase is expected as early as Tuesday after the two companies
formally sign the deal on Monday. CHAMP, an Australian buyout
fund, acquired Manassen Foods in 2006. It owns Sunbeam and Angus
Park dried fruits and Margaret River Dairy.
The source declined to give Manassen's equity value, but
including debt Manassen will have a total value of more than
A$500 million. Food Holdings Pty, the parent of Manassen Foods,
had earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
of A$50.4 million for the 12 months ended June 2010, according
to company accounts.
CHAMP, which ran a dual-track IPO and sale process, finally
agreed to sell the business to Bright Food as the IPO markets in
Australia have been extremely tough. There has been a drought in
Australian share offerings due to soft equity markets, with two
floats pulled in June and no IPOs worth more than A$100 million
reaching the market. .
The source declined to be identified as the deal was not
public yet. Bright Food and CHAMP could not be reached for an
immediate comment.
Nomura Holdings is advising Bright Food, while UBS
and Bank of America Corp are advising Manassen.
($1=0.968 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Mike Nesbit)