Charter Communications to buy Bright House in $10.4 bln deal

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
March 31 Cable television operator Charter Communications Inc said it would buy Bright House Networks in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $10.4 billion to expand in Florida.
Charter's shares rose 9 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday after Reuters reported the deal earlier in the day.
Bright House, controlled by the Newhouse family, has about 2 million video customers in central Florida, including Orlando and Tampa Bay as well as Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, and California. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.