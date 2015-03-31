Charter Communications to buy Bright House for about $10 bln-source

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
March 31 Cable television operator Charter Communications Inc has agreed to acquire Bright House Networks in a roughly $10 billion deal that could be announced as soon as Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Bright House has about 2.5 million cable subscribers, with its biggest market in Florida including a strong presence in Tampa and Orlando.
The deal is contingent on Comcast Corp's acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc being approved by U.S. regulators, the source said.
Representatives for Bright House and Charter could not immediately be reached for comment.
Charter has commented about its desire for consolidation in the cable industry. It made a bid for Time Warner Cable last year before Comcast beat it to a deal. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.