Charter Communications to buy Bright House for about $10 bln-source

| March 31

March 31 Cable television operator Charter Communications Inc has agreed to acquire Bright House Networks in a roughly $10 billion deal that could be announced as soon as Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Bright House has about 2.5 million cable subscribers, with its biggest market in Florida including a strong presence in Tampa and Orlando.

The deal is contingent on Comcast Corp's acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc being approved by U.S. regulators, the source said.

Representatives for Bright House and Charter could not immediately be reached for comment.

Charter has commented about its desire for consolidation in the cable industry. It made a bid for Time Warner Cable last year before Comcast beat it to a deal. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
