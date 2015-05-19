REFILE-UPDATE 2-Charter, Bright House Networks extend merger talks

(Corrects dateline to May 18)
May 18 John Malone-backed Charter Communications
Inc and peer Bright House Networks' parent Advance
Newhouse have extended their "good faith" negotiating period for
the planned $10.4 billion buyout of Bright House by 30 days, the
companies said on Monday.
"We look forward to completing the transaction as planned,
and our teams are working together to make that happen," Charter
chief executive Tom Rutledge said.
Charter, the No. 4 U.S. cable operator, agreed on the deal
with Bright House in March, contingent on completion of Comcast
Corp's $45.2 billion merger with Time Warner Cable Inc
.
Charter had previously lost out to Comcast in a bid to
acquire Time Warner Cable.
Comcast eventually walked away from the Time Warner Cable
deal last month because of antitrust hurdles.
The collapse of the deal opens the door for other possible
offers for Time Warner Cable, which has been rapidly
consolidating in the face of competition from satellite TV and
Web-based services.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Bright House, the
sixth largest U.S. cable operator, was preparing to abandon the
deal.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar,Sai Sachin R and Rishika
Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Anupama
Dwivedi)