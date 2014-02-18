版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 18日 星期二 12:45 BJT

REFILE-BRIEF-Brightoil enters into stock purchase agreement with Anadarko Petroleum for US$1.07 bln

Feb 18 Brightoil Petroleum Holdings Ltd : * Very substantial acquisition in relation to the entering into of a stock purchase agreement and resumption of trading * Says on 11 February 2014, the co, the buyer , the seller and the seller's guarantor entered into the stock purchase agreement * Says sale shares represent 100% of the issued share capital of the target company * Says base purchase price is US$1.07 billion * Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares from 1:00 p.m. on 18 February 2014 * Says target company Kerr-Mcgee China Petroleum is principally engaged in gas and oil exploration, development and production * Source text for Eikon *
