EU clears Ingram Micro to buy rival BrightPoint

BRUSSELS Oct 12 EU competition regulators on
Friday cleared the acquisition of U.S. technology distributor
BrightPoint Inc by its bigger rival Ingram Micro
.
The acquisition affected the markets in the wholesale
distribution of telecommunications and IT products, such as
laptops and tablets, in a number of member states but would not
raise competition concerns, the European Commission, which acts
as the 27-member bloc's competition watchdog, said.
"The merged entity will continue to face sufficient
competitive constraints, including on narrow market segments,"
the Commission said in a statement.
Ingram Micro said in July that it would buy BrightPoint Inc
for about $650 million in cash, its biggest deal ever.