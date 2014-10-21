Yahoo in talks to buy ad service BrightRoll - TechCrunch

Oct 21 Online search and advertising company
Yahoo Inc is in talks to buy digital video advertising
service provider BrightRoll for around $700 million, tech blog
TechCrunch reported.
Term sheets have been signed and the price, if the deal is
completed, looks likely to be in the region of $700 million-$725
million, the blog reported, without citing sources.
BrightRoll, which helps advertisers to publish ads on
websites, mobiles and connected TVs, raised over $40 million
from investors and had over $100 million in revenue in 2013,
according to the report. (tcrn.ch/121opL0)
Yahoo could not be immediately reached for comment, while
BrightRoll declined to comment.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)