CORRECTED-Study: Target date fund managers branch out

(Corrects expense ratio in 12th paragraph)
* Allocation to non-traditional assets doubles
* Firms move into ETFs
* Smaller players getting squeezed out
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, July 17 Target date fund managers are
branching out into new products, asset classes and lowering fees
as they continue to become a predominant investment choice in
401(k) plans, according to a study released on Tuesday.
A target date fund is a type of mutual fund that adjusts its
allocations based on a specific target date, typically changing
holdings to become more conservative as the date approaches.
From 2009 to 2011, the average asset-weighted target date
fund allocation to commodities, real estate and Treasury
inflation-protected securities more than doubled to 7.2 percent
from 3.6 percent, according to the study, conducted by
BrightScope Inc., which researches and rates 401(k) plans.
Some target date funds have more than a quarter of their
allocations dedicated to these asset classes, according to
BrightScope.
For example, institutional shares of the Allianz Global
Investor Solutions 2015 Fund had 40.7 percent of its
portfolio in commodities, TIPs and real estate, up from 24.7
percent in 2009.
Fidelity Investments' Freedom Income Fund had 14.7 percent
in these asset classes in 2011, up from 2.3 percent in 2009.
The shift is significant because many target date managers
do not invest in any commodities, real estate or TIPs, said
Eddie Alfred, vice president of data and research at
BrightScope.
For firms like Allianz, much of that increase in allocation
is due to managers investing more in TIPs. "We have shortened
our longer Treasury exposure and upped our TIPs exposure because
the 10-year Treasury has really lost purchasing power," said
Mark Hathaway, portfolio specialist.
At the same time, many target date managers are increasing
their allocation to exchange-traded funds, according to
BrightScope.
Franklin Resources' Franklin Templeton Investments,
The Hartford Financial Services Group, ING Index
Solutions and Nationwide Financial are among the managers that
have increased their allocation to ETFs over the past couple of
years, according to BrightScope.
Given recent regulations that require greater disclosure of
401(k) plan fees to employers and plan participants, more firms
may add ETFs because they can be cheaper than their mutual fund
counterparts, said Brooks Herman, head of research at
BrightScope.
From 2009 to 2011 expenses on target date funds decreased to
0.72 p ercent From 0.75 percent.
Meanwhile, some firms have gotten out of target date funds
altogether. In the past few months, OppenheimerFunds, Goldman
Sachs Asset Management and Columbia Funds have announced or have
closed their target date funds after failing to gain significant
assets.
Columbia has $196 billion in target date fund assets,
Oppenheimer has $624 billion, and Goldman Sachs has $67 billon.
The new trend shows how difficult it is for asset managers
to gain market share in the target date fund space, Alfred said.
The largest record keepers of 401(k) plans essentially act
as gate keepers over which funds go into these plans, and many
of them, like Fidelity, Vanguard and T. Rowe Price Group
have their own target date funds which they put in
plans, he said.
"Fidelity, Vanguard and T. Rowe have 75 percent of the
target date funds space," he said. "Everyone else is competing
for scraps."
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Walden Siew and
Leslie Adler)