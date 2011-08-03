BrightSource to offer solar-plant energy storage

* BrightSource using molten salt storage in power plants
* Can adjust amount of storage depending on customer needs
* CEO would not comment on timing of IPO
By Nichola Groom
LOS ANGELES, Aug 3 BrightSource Energy Inc on
Tuesday said it was now able to store the energy its solar
thermal power plants produce, allowing them to function during
after the sun sets.
The company, which filed with U.S. securities regulators
for an initial public offering earlier this year, said it is
combining its power tower solar thermal technology with molten
salt storage.
Oakland, California-based BrightSource is calling the new
offering, which it is aiming at utilities, SolarPLUS. It said
the technology should help reduce the cost of solar power
because the plant is able to produce more energy than it would
without the storage component.
"A standard (photovoltaic solar) plant might do 1,900 hours
per year, and with roughly six hours of storage we'll do
two-and-a-half times that," BrightSource Chief Executive John
Woolard said in an interview. "If I can deliver two-and-a-half
times the amount of power from the same capacity asset, I've
got a huge cost advantage on a per kilowatt hour basis."
BrightSource's storage offering can be adjusted depending
on the needs of the customer, Woolard said. For instance, some
utilities want six hours of storage that can generate power
late into the evening, while others may only need two to three
hours of storage. Currently, he said utilities must rely on
fossil fuel plants to guarantee reliable power during those
hours.
"(Utilities) take an intermittent asset, PV or wind, and
then they have to back it up with separate natural gas and
fossil plants to produce reliable power at low cost to
ratepayers," Woolard said. "We're able to do all of that in one
offering."
Energy storage is considered critical to widespread
adoption of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar
power because the sun does not always shine and the wind does
not always blow.
Storage is also needed to balance supply on transmission
networks due to the inherent volatility of renewable power.
Molten salt storage technology is widely used in Spain,
according to BrightSource. Another California company,
SolarReserve, licenses molten salt storage technology from
United Technologies Corp (UTX.N).
BrightSource said its "solar salts" are made of sodium
nitrate and potassium nitrate.
Woolard would not comment on when the company's shares
might begin trading.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)