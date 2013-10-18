版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 18日 星期五 23:46 BJT

SoftBank to spend $1.26 bln on majority Brightstar stake

NEW YORK Oct 18 SoftBank Corp said on Friday it agreed to pay $1.26 billion for a 57 percent stake in privately held cellphone distributor Brightstar Corp.

After the deal SoftBank, the 80 percent owner of No. 3 U.S. mobile operator Sprint Corp, said Brightstar would become the exclusive provider of handsets to some SoftBank affiliates.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐