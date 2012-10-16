Stories I'd like to see: Electoral legal minefields, baseball contracts, and airline woes

By Steven Brill
Oct 16 (Reuters) -
THE ELECTION DAY LEGAL BATTLEFIED:
We need all kinds of coverage of the legal Armageddon that
we may face on Election Day and the morning after.
Assuming the election stays close, there could be multiple
swing states in play, with voter identification and provisional
balloting rules so much in flux that the multi-court,
multi-issue legal war we suffered through in Florida in 2000
will look simple by comparison.
For example, voting in Ohio in 2008 was marred by all kinds
of confusion and fights over thousands of ballots, but the
battle ended on election night because President Obama pulled
ahead of Senator McCain in the state by such a wide margin that
the contested ballots would not have been decisive. This time,
Ohio is likely to be much closer, and even with a federal judge
having thus far enjoined implementation of new,
Republican-sponsored early voting restrictions, confusion
persists and the state's election machinery seems no less
subject to breakdowns and disputes than it was in 2008.
Similarly, we know that new voting restrictions in Florida,
which were only partially set aside by the courts, are likely to
add to the confusion and disputed ballots there.
Other swing states could also cause lots of trouble, leaving
us to wonder who won. For example, according to this excellent
Associated Press report, in Wisconsin and Virginia, voters who
don't present proper identification at the polls can vote
provisionally and still have their ballots counted if they show
up by the following Friday with their ID's. Imagine if we had to
wait for that process to play out.
Put simply, any serious news organization in any swing state
ought get to work on a full report on what the rules are (for
example, do polls stay open if there are waiting lines at
closing time?), what the likely snafus will be in the event of a
close vote and what the legal process is supposed to be for
resolving them.
Beyond these local stories, I'm hoping that by Election Day,
Politico, Pro Publica, The New York Times, The Washington Post
or one of the cable news organizations will have a comprehensive
website posting of all the potential disputes in all of the
swing states, what the law and the rules (including court filing
deadlines and other timetables) seem to be that would govern
their resolution, and maybe even a link to brief bios of the
judges who might be asked to resolve them.
The other angle has to do with what the two sides are doing
to prepare for all of these battles. What are the legal issues
they're most geared up to deal with? And which states do the
respective sides think are most likely to be the scene of a Bush
v. Gore-like fiasco?
SHEDDING A-ROD'S CONTRACT:
Alex Rodriguez's fall from $22 million-a-year Yankee
superstar to $22 million-a-year benchwarmer, as told here by the
incomparable Tyler Kepner of The New York Times, is - depending
on your view of A-Rod - sad, as inevitable as the aging process
itself, or maybe even fun to watch. But I wish Kepner or another
sports reporter could find out if the Yankees have an insurance
policy on Rodriguez that might somehow allow them to claim that
an injury, such as the broken hand he suffered in August, has
caused him to deteriorate far beyond the simple effects of
aging.
Similarly, I'm wondering whether there's a big tax bonus in
the offing if the Yankees decide to release Rodriguez sometime
before the end of the five years left on his contract. Sure,
they'd have to pay him what Kepner reports is the remaining $114
million due on the contract, but wouldn't they benefit from
being able to write off his value in one tax year? Imagine if
the star who became emblematic of baseball's crazed big-money
contracts became a tax write-off legend.
Speaking of the Yankees and money, I saw a whole bunch of
empty seats in the premium section at Yankee Stadium behind home
plate during Friday evening's fifth and deciding division
play-off game. Sunday's American League championship game also
had lots of empty seats. How come?
Last point about baseball: What does Rodriguez's apparent
fall with so much left to be paid out on his bonanza deal mean
for other superstars who are coming on the free-agent market
this year or next and are looking to lock in long-term
contracts?
UNITED AIRLINES AND DELTA:
Last February, I praised Bloomberg Businessweek's insider
story of how United Airlines and Continental Airlines were
tackling the nuts and bolts of their merger. Well, it's now
clear that however carefully they may have planned everything
down to the last detail (or however carefully they told
Bloomberg Businessweek they were planning it all), the logistics
associated with the marriage have been a huge flop. As has been
widely reported, the merged reservation and gate allocation
systems have repeatedly failed, causing all kinds of customer
grief. Bloomberg Businessweek needs to go back and tell us how
these best-laid plans failed so miserably.
Meantime, as United suffers from these merger travails and
American Airlines is in a tailspin mostly related to labor
troubles while it sits in bankruptcy, Delta Airlines may be
going in the opposite direction. From my own experience on some
recent flights, as well as what I've heard from a few friends,
Delta seems to be on the upsurge in terms of customer service
and on time performance. Is that true? If so, why?