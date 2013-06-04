COLUMN - Stories I'd like to see: More questions for Bloomberg and Angelina Jolie

By Steven Brill
June 4 A story that ran in Saturday's New York
Times () is the best one yet on the abuse of Bloomberg's customers'
private information by Bloomberg, the financial information
powerhouse founded by New York City's mayor.
As first reported in the New York Post last month, reporters
at the Bloomberg news service made a practice of checking the
customer service files of bankers and others subscribing to
Bloomberg's ubiquitous and extremely expensive financial data
information services.
For example, they reportedly figured out that the "London
Whale," who was involved in losing billions for JPMorgan Chase,
had been fired by seeing that he had not been logging on to his
Bloomberg account. (Bloomberg is a competitor of Thomson
Reuters, which owns where this column appears.)
Saturday's New York Times story fills in the narrative of
how various Bloomberg customers, led by Goldman Sachs, pooled
their suspicions (mostly arising from Bloomberg reporters
unabashedly citing log-on information when asking the banks'
spokespeople questions, such as the one about the Whale). They
then realized that this was a regular practice and complained to
Bloomberg Chief Executive Officer Dan Doctoroff. (New York Mayor
Michael Bloomberg officially left the company when he took
public office and has not been running his business day-to-day
while he serves at City Hall.)
Doctoroff has apologized, saying the practice was a mistake.
Some of the company's major customers, like Goldman and JP
Morgan, have at least publicly said they accept the apology. But
this should hardly be the end of the story.
First, for reporters to get that customer data was no casual
exercise. It involved using different codes to access the
company's customer service database and then another set of
keyboard maneuvers to home in on a particular user. So this was
hardly an accident or the work of one rogue reporter.
Second, Bloomberg is known for its rigorous training of
reporters and a top-down control regime run by long-time editor
in chief Mathew Winkler. So, if I were reporting this story, I
would ask how much Winkler knew about this and whether he
oversaw the training of his reporters to do the complicated
maneuvers involved in pulling it off. He has not provided
anything close to a full explanation of what happened.
In fact, I can't find one interview that Winkler has given
since the scandal broke. He has only written an op-ed article
that appeared in Bloomberg View, the site's commentary section,
saying, in part, "The error is inexcusable." What does he think
the "error" was? And who made it?
Third, those $20,000 a year terminals are the core of the
Bloomberg business that has made its proprietor, the mayor, one
of America's richest men. Everything else, including the news
service whose reporters were spying on those $20,000 a year
customers, is meaningless by comparison. At least where the
company's bottom line is concerned.
So, ethical and legal issues aside, why were Winkler and his
people allowed to endanger that core business with such a
fundamental violation of trust? Bloomberg's customers have long
thought the $20,000 price was abusive enough, without knowing
that they were paying $20,000 for the privilege of being
monitored.
Why would any business risk killing its franchise this way?
Another question is why Winkler has not been reprimanded,
much less fired, or even publicly criticized by Doctoroff. Which
to me raises the question of who really is running Bloomberg. If
the mayor is still ultimately the person in charge, reporters
could examine why he has allowed Winkler to survive a mess that
has undermined one of media's richest franchises?
Fourth, there are those ethical issues. They are
particularly relevant because Bloomberg has now become much more
of a big league journalism player. In my book, Bloomberg News
deserved a Pulitzer for its reporting on the financial
entanglements of the new Chinese premier, Xi Jinping, and his
family. And Bloomberg Businessweek has become a truly great,
groundbreaking magazine. Josh Tyrangiel's remake of Bloomberg
Businessweek in 2010 was overseen by Norman Pearlstine, the
former executive editor of the Wall Street Journal and editor in
chief of Time Inc., who was hired as Bloomberg LP's chief
content officer five years ago.
I assume that when Pearlstine (who is a good friend) was
running the Wall Street Journal, he would likely not have
allowed a reporter to tap into data on the Journal's business
side to get some financier's address in the Hamptons so he could
show up for an ambush interview.
So what does he think of this much more invasive breach of
the wall that is supposed to separate the editorial and business
sides of a professional journalism operation? Did he know about
it? Does he think anyone ought to be disciplined for it? And
what exactly is his role vis a vis Winkler, who seems to be the
one who put the Bloomberg business in jeopardy.
ANGELINA MAKES A HOT STOCK
In part, this is a story I loved seeing rather than one I'd
love to see - because much of it is in this piece by David Sell
of Philly.com ()
"Movie star Angelina Jolie's revelation Tuesday [May 14] of
having had a double mastectomy to help avoid breast cancer had
business and legal angles," Sell begins.
The business angle, he explains, is that "Myriad Genetics,
the Utah-based company at the center of a legal debate about the
acceptability of gene patenting, has a monopoly on the testing
Jolie had before opting for surgery. With the news of Jolie
breaking in the morning, the company's stock rose to a
three-year high of $34.70 during trading on the NASDAQ market on
Tuesday."
In fact, even before Jolie's announcement, the Salt Lake
City-based gene testing company's rise is a great story.
According to its fiscal third quarter report issued in early
May, Myriad's revenues for the quarter were up 21 percent over
the prior year and earnings per share were up 34 percent.
The legal angle is summarized by Sell this way in describing
a pending Supreme Court case in which Myriad is the defendant:
"The basic issue is whether Myriad - or any company or person -
should be allowed to have a patent on a human gene. The court
heard oral arguments April 15 and is likely to issue a decision
before the end of the current term in June."
The Myriad gene patent Supreme Court case, the company
itself and Jolie's announcement suggest three stories beyond
what's been reported so far.
First, because 74 percent of Myriad's revenue comes from the
kind of genetic testing Jolie used and because Myriad's current
patent gives it a monopoly on that testing that allows it to
charge $3,000 for each test, this is a case that could make or
break Myriad's business model. So, how many hedge funds have
hired legal experts to help them bet which way the court is
going to go? We've been reading lately about Washington-based
firms selling their intelligence-gathering skills when it comes
to what the executive or judicial branches are planning. What
about the judicial branch?
Second, Jolie's announcement obviously boosted the Myriad
stock, at least in the short term. So, a reporter who wants to
offer a real-world lesson on the law of insider trading
(complete with a photo that's more attractive than the usual law
professor head shot), ought to ask experts if Jolie or any of
her friends or her doctors would have been guilty of insider
trading had they bought the Myriad stock before her
announcement.
(My guess is that because insider trading prohibitions have
to do with abusing information that one has a duty to keep
secret, the doctor would be liable, because he has a fiduciary
responsibility to keep Jolie's medical information secret. But
Jolie herself wouldn't be liable, because she has no such
obligation to keep her own information private.)
Third, it turns out that under Obamacare's rules, the Myriad
gene tests, at $3,000 each, must be covered 100 percent by
insurance companies. How great is that if you're a Myriad
shareholder? There can be no co-pays or deductibles, because it
is considered preventive care.
This means that if Myriad wins its Supreme Court case it not
only has a protected monopoly on the test, but it can also
charge whatever it wants without any patient caring. I'd love to
see a reporter's account of how Myriad lobbied that one - and
what the party was like the night they won it.