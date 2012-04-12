Calif court allows part of lawsuit against Brinker

BRIEF-Blackhawk Q4 earnings per share $0.43
* Blackhawk announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 The California Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that part of a class action lawsuit can proceed against Brinker International Inc., in a closely watched case over employee breaks in the nation's most populous state.
The court also ruled that employers are obliged to relieve employees of all duty during meal breaks, but need not ensure that no work is done.
* Blackhawk announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Applied Materials Inc - Q1 new orders were $4.24 billion, up 86 percent year over year