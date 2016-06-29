版本:
MOVES-Brinker Capital names Jason Moore as chief administrative officer

June 29 Independent investment management firm Brinker Capital said Jason Moore, a former Morgan Stanley managing director, has joined as chief administrative officer.

Moore will report to Brinker Chief Executive Noreen Beaman as well as founder and Executive Chairman Chuck Widger.

Moore was formerly a managing director at Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

