UPDATE 1-Brinker revenues rise on price hike, more diners

April 23 Brinker International Inc 
reported a larger-than-expected profit for the fiscal
third-quarter, helped by higher menu prices and more diners at
its restaurants.  	
    Sales at Brinker's Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little
Italy restaurants open at least 18 months rose 4.6 percent and
3.9 percent, respectively, during the quarter ended March 28. 	
     	
    KEY POINTS	
               Q3 2012       Estimate*     Q3 2011
 Revenue       $742 mln      $729.8 mln    $717.1 mln
 Net income    $44.9 mln                   $40.2 mln
 Adj EPS       $0.60         $0.56         $0.47
                                           
 	
     BACKGROUND 	
     	
    - The company has been improving margins by modernizing its 
 	
systems, renovating restaurants and looking for ways to slash   	
costs. It has installed a new cash register/ordering system   	
and kitchen equipment, which help reduce labor costs and   	
eliminate food waste.   	
    - U.S. restaurant sales recently have been boosted by warmer
than usual winter and early spring weather. 	
    - Brinker's peers include Darden International Inc,
DineEquity Inc, Ruby Tuesday Inc and Buffalo Wild
Wings Inc. 	
    	
    Note: 	
    * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.

