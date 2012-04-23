版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 23日 星期一 22:52 BJT

UPDATE 1-Brinker revenue up on menu price hikes, more diners

April 23 Brinker International Inc 
reported a larger-than-expected profit for the fiscal
third-quarter, helped by higher menu prices and more diners at
its restaurants.  	
    Sales at Brinker's Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little
Italy restaurants open at least 18 months rose 4.6 percent and
3.9 percent, respectively, during the quarter ended March 28. 	
     	
    KEY POINTS	
               Q3 2012       Estimate*     Q3 2011
 Revenue       $742 mln      $729.8 mln    $717.1 mln
 Net income    $44.9 mln                   $40.2 mln
 Adj EPS       $0.60         $0.56         $0.47
                                           
                                           
    	
    MARKET REACTION/ANALYST COMMENT:	
    Brinker shares up 6.8 percent to $29.80 in morning trading.	
    Miller Tabak & Co analyst Stephen Anderson: "Further
consolidation in the mid-scale bar-and-grill segment will
buttress (Brinker)'s ability to pass along menu price
increases." Analyst also expects margins to benefit from "more
moderate commodity prices in the next six to 12 months."	
     	
    BACKGROUND 	
     - The company has been improving margins by modernizing its
  	
systems, renovating restaurants and looking for ways to slash   	
costs. It has installed a new cash register/ordering system   	
and kitchen equipment, which help reduce labor costs and   	
eliminate food waste.   	
    - U.S. restaurant sales recently have been boosted by warmer
than usual winter and early spring weather. 	
    - Brinker's peers include Darden International Inc,
DineEquity Inc, Ruby Tuesday Inc and Buffalo Wild
Wings Inc. 	
    	
    Note: 	
    * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.

