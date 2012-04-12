UPDATE 1-Workers' class action against Brinker can proceed, in part

* California Supreme Court allows workers' rest break claims
to proceed
* State's employers must provide meal breaks, but need not
enforce them
By Terry Baynes
April 12 Part of a class-action lawsuit against
Brinker International Inc can proceed, the California
Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, in a closely watched case about
employee meal and rest breaks at the company's restaurants.
The California high court authorized a class of workers in
the state to proceed with claims that they were denied proper
rest breaks by Brinker. With respect to the meal break claims,
the court ruled that employers only have to provide meal periods
to workers, not make sure employees actually take them.
"An employer must relieve the employee of all duty for the
designated period, but need not ensure that the employee does no
work," Associate Justice Kathryn Werdegar wrote for the
unanimous court.
Workers first sued Brinker, which owns Chili's and Romano's
Macaroni Grills, in 2004 on behalf of a proposed class of around
60,000 non-unionized, hourly employees. They claimed that
managers pressured them to skip their breaks by failing to
adequately staff the restaurants or by threatening to cut or
change their hours.
Brinker's attorneys argued that employees should have
flexibility in choosing whether to take their scheduled breaks.
A California appeals court sided with Brinker in 2008,
finding that the restaurant company only had to "make available"
the meal and rest breaks, but not "ensure" they were taken. The
state's Supreme Court agreed that employers do not have to
police meal breaks but do need to relieve workers of duties at
those times.
The court also resolved uncertainty over whether employers
need to enforce a "rolling five-hour" rule, which gives workers
a right to an uninterrupted meal break after five consecutive
hours of work. The first meal break must fall no later than five
hours into an employee's shift, but employers do not have to
schedule additional meal breaks every five hours, the court
ruled.
The court also set out clear guidelines for the number and
timing of rest breaks, upholding a lower court's decision to
authorize a class action on those claims.
Tracee Lorens, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, welcomed the
opinion as a win for low-wage workers across the state.
"We never argued employers had to police breaks. We just
argued that they had an affirmative obligation to relieve the
employees of duty so that they could take their lunch break if
they wanted to," she said. She said the case would now go back
to the trial court to determine whether the meal break claims
can remain part of the class action.
Roger Thomson, general counsel at Brinker, praised the court
for providing much-needed clarity. "The fact that we only have
to provide, not police or ensure meal breaks, will be hugely
significant to California employers," he said.
California employers and labor lawyers have waited for three
years for the high court to resolve ambiguities in the state's
wage laws, which require extra pay for meal and rest break
violations.
"We had an epidemic of meal and rest-break cases where
virtually every employer in the state was being sued," said
Scott Witlin, a Los Angeles employment lawyer at Barnes &
Thornburg who is not involved in the case. The lawsuits have
continued to flow in, claiming millions in damages. Many have
resulted seven-figure settlements due to uncertainty in the law,
he said, adding that the ruling helps businesses by clarifying
the law.
Joseph Liburt, an employment lawyer at Orrick in Silicon
Valley, said most businesses have been taking a conservative
approach, paying the extra penalty whenever an employee's
timecard shows a potential meal break issue. Many employers have
also tried to make sure workers actually take their breaks, he
said.
The case is Brinker Restaurant Corp v. Superior Court
(Hohnbaum), California Supreme Court, No. S166350.